Bats Stall in 3-1 Loss

July 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell to the Washington Wild Things 3-1 on Friday night.

Evan Webster looked solid on the mound tonight, limiting damage and not allowing a walk across five complete frames. The Louisville alum allowed just one run on eight hits while picking up just one punchout in a no-decision.

Unfortunately, on the night when the pitching finally offered some support for their offense, the bats didn't have much to show against the Washington staff. Florence was held to just five hits and one run while striking out 11 times.

Florence's one source of runs came in the fourth inning when Hank Zeisler and Anthony Brocato put together a pair of singles with one away. An RBI single from Brendan Bobo would score Zeisler to tie the game at 1-1.

Bradley Wilson would relieve Webster in the sixth inning, but didn't show the same control that Webster did. Wilson walked the second batter he faced and was followed by two singles to give Washington a 2-1 lead. The righty would walk the leadoff batter in the seventh, and once again, two more singles brought in the insurance run for Washington for the 3-1 final.

Florence had threatened in the seventh inning when they loaded the bases for the top of the order with only one out. Tyler Shaneyfelt would strike out, and Dalen Thompson flied out to centerfield to strand the bases loaded.

Florence returns to EQT Park Saturday night to continue the three-game series versus the Washington Wild Things. The Y'alls will send RHP Shaun Gamelin to the mound and will be opposed by Washington's LHP Kobe Foster. The first pitch is set for 7:05 PM.







