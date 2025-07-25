Bird Dawgs Go Quiet After Rocky Start
July 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Quebec - A six-run first inning put the Down East Bird Dawgs in an early hole they couldn't climb out of, as the Trois-Rivičres Aigles cruised to a 9-2 win Friday night at Stade Quillorama in the opener of a three-game weekend series.
Trois-Rivičres came out swinging, erupting for six runs in the first inning to take immediate control. The Aigles then added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to push the lead to 8-0.
The Bird Dawgs finally got on the board in the top of the eighth, when a two-run single hit by Emmanuel Tapia cut the deficit to 8-2. But the Aigles responded in the bottom half of the inning, capitalizing on a defensive miscue as Mathieu Vallee scored on an error to make it 9-2.
Trois-Rivičres outhit the Bird Dawgs 10-7 and played a clean game defensively, while the Bird Dawgs committed two errors.
Brandon Kaminer (3-2) surrendered the loss, allowing 6 earned runs on nine hits across five innings.
Jose Ramirez (3-4) earned the win, pitching seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out seven batters.
With the loss, the Bird Dawgs fall to 28-35 on the season. The series continues Saturday, July 26, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. at Stade Quillorama.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
Images from this story
|
Down East Bird Dawgs on game night
