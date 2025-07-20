Bird Dawgs Bash Four Homers to Top Quebec

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec - The Bird Dawgs powered their way to a 9-4 victory on Sunday night, using four home runs and a string of Quebec miscues to snap a two-game skid and close out the season series against the Capitales on a high note.

Quebec struck first, as Kyle Crowl drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Marc-Antoine Lebreux added an RBI single in the second to make it 2-0.

The Bird Dawgs erupted at the plate in the third inning, launching back-to-back homers to flip the game. Yassel Pino crushed a two-run shot to tie it, and Emmanuel Tapia followed with a solo blast to put the Bird Dawgs in front. Cameron Masterman kept the power surge alive in the fourth with another long ball, giving the Bird Dawgs a 4-2 lead.

In the fifth, the Bird Dawgs capitalized on a pair of errors, Trey Law scored on a miscue by the left fielder, and Pino came home after a throwing error by the catcher, to stretch the lead to 6-2.

Stephen DiTomaso stayed hot, launching his second home run of the series in the sixth, a two-run blast. Masterman added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to cap the Bird Dawgs scoring at nine runs.

Quebec showed late life in the eighth, plating two runs on RBI singles by Anthony Quirion and Lebreux, but the deficit proved too steep, falling 9-4.

Brandon Kaminer (3-1) delivered a strong outing for the Bird Dawgs, allowing two runs on eight hits with three strikeouts over seven innings to earn the win.

Ty Buckner (5-3) was charged with the loss, giving up five earned runs on six hits across five innings.

With the win, the Bird Dawgs improve to 26-32 and avoid the sweep. They now head to Ottawa to open a four-game series with the Titans, beginning with a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 22. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium, with the second game to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

