Offence Silenced, Titans Doubled up by Rox in Finale

July 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans pitcher Mac Lardner

Brockton, MA - Held scoreless through eight, the Ottawa Titans (29-30) managed to push two across in the ninth in a 4-2 loss to the Brockton Rox (23-36) on Sunday.

Rookie left-hander Pierce Williams (win, 1-0) was spectacular for the Rox, helping the club snap its 12-game losing streak. The Titans had no hits through three and just five baserunners total through seven. The lefty allowed just two hits, walked one, and fanned two for his first professional win.

Dealing on his end, left-hander Mac Lardner (loss, 3-3) kept his team in the game by holding the Rox's offence quiet through five. Things fell off in the sixth, as the home side loaded the bags with one out.

Derek Bender broke the scoreless tie by getting hit by a pitch to plate Austin White. Next, Hemmanuel Rosario drove one in with a single while Jamey Smart brought home another with a sacrifice fly.

Inheriting the bases loaded and two away, Brandon Marklund walked Nick Marola to bring home a fourth run of the frame, making it 4-0. In total, the Rox got the four runs on four hits and sent ten to the dish to take their first lead of the series.

Lardner's afternoon closed after five and two-thirds, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking one, hitting three, and striking out two. The southpaw also set a new team-high with a 14.1 scoreless inning streak, seeing it close in the sixth inning.

Luke Powell kept it close by striking out two over two scoreless innings of relief to finish the day on the mound for the visitors.

In the ninth, the Titans drew back-to-back one-out walks against Brendan Bell. It marked the first time in the game that the Titans' offence put a runner in scoring position. Nolan McCarthy extended his on-base streak to 17 games in a row with an RBI knock to get the Titans on the board, before Victor Cerny dropped in an RBI hit to right to make it 4-2.

With the tying run on base, Bell escaped trouble by getting Jake Sanford to pop up and Kishon Frett to go down swinging to end the game.

After a day off on Monday, the Ottawa Titans head home for a doubleheader as part of a four-game series against the Down East Bird Dawgs on Tuesday night at 5:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. After the mid-week set with the expansion Bird Dawgs, the Evansville Otters make their first appearance in Ottawa since the 2022 season over the weekend. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9, 94,5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

