Boomers Grab Win in Series Finale
July 20, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
SAUGET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers led the entire game, scoring three runs in the top of the first to escape with a 5-2 win over the Gateway Grizzlies on Sunday night and end Gateway's seven game win streak, once again pulling into a tie for first in the West Division.
Alec Craig led off the game by drawing a walk and Michael Gould followed with a single. Andrew Sojka doubled home the first run and Anthony Calarco drove in his 80th run with a single. The final run of the inning crossed on a double play. The lead extended to 4-0 on an RBI single from Christian Fedko and grew to 5-0 when Banks Tolley homered to lead off the fifth. While the offense slowed after the fifth, Gateway slowly chipped away and loaded the bases with one out in the eighth but could not break through.
Cole Cook twirled six innings to earn his sixth victory of the season. Aaron Glickstein and Dylan Stutsman set the table for Mitch White in the ninth, who nailed down his sixth save. Gateway left 11 on base in the game. Gould finished with two hits as the Boomers tallied eight. Schaumburg placed runners on base in 24 of the innings in the series but dropped two-of-three.
The Boomers (37-22) return home on Tuesday night to begin a six-game homestand against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. Tuesday is Wizards Night presented by Residential Heating and Cooling. RHP Eric Turner is slated to make the start. The fun of the 2025 season is starting to wind down. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.
