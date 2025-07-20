'Cats Fall in Series Finale to Aigles

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (32-26) fell to the Trois-Rivières Aigles (23-37) 10-5 on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City got on the board in the second. Demias Jimerson and Jake Reinisch worked back-to-back walks against Jesen Therrien. Ian Walters and Ranko Stevanovic notched two consecutive RBI singles. Cam Jones then came through with a two-run single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-0.

Trois-Rivières responded in the third. Mahieu Vallée singled off Mikell Manzano and came around on a double from LP Pelletier, who moved to third on the throw. Brandon Hylton delivered an RBI single before Luis Curbelo launched a two-run homer to even the game, 4-4.

Tri-City countered in the home half of the third. Jimerson belted his fourth jack of the 2025 campaign to put the ValleyCats on top, 5-4.

Dan Brown walked Vallée in the seventh and the latter stole second base. Pelletier laid down a sac bunt and Vallée advanced to third. Hylton then walked, which knocked Brown out of the game. Brayhans Barreto entered and Curbelo reached on a 5-2-5-1 fielder's choice. Chris Burgess walked to load the bases before Justin Farmer delivered a two-run single to make it a 6-5 affair.

Manzano received a no-decision. He tossed six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out five.

The Aigles added in the ninth. Austin Dill walked the bases loaded. Afterward, Farmer laced an RBI single and Alan Marrero followed suit with a bases-clearing double to provide Trois-Rivières with a 10-5 advantage.

Therrien (3-3) earned the win. He pitched seven frames, giving up five runs on seven hits, walking two, and striking out nine.

Barreto (1-1) received the loss. He went 1.1 innings, yielding one run on one hit, walking one, and striking out two.

Tri-City begins a three-game road trip on Tuesday, July 22 nd against Trois-Rivières. First pitch is scheduled for a 7:05 PM start.

FINAL | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 10 | TRI-CITY 5

W: Jesen Therrien (3-3)

L: Brayhans Barreto (1-1)

Time of Game: 2:55

Attendance: 2,077

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City returns to "The Joe" for a six-game homestand from July 25-27 against the Québec Capitales and July 27-29 against the New York Boulders.

On July 25 th, it will be Christmas in July. Bring your holiday cheer and enjoy a chance to visit with Santa Claus during his summer vacation. Afterward, there will be postgame fireworks presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

Plus, it will be Girl Scout Night. Our Scout Night package starts at $13 and it comes with a hot dog, bag of chips, and a bottle of water. Add on a commemorative patch to support the Girl Scouts of NENY for an extra $2. Log on to our ticket portal via this link and enter the code "girlscouts". Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch is slated for a 6:30 PM start. Secure your ticket to fun.







