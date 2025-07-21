Join the ValleyCats for Our Upcoming Six Game Homestand

July 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are set to play a six-game homestand at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium against the Québec Capitales from July 25-27 and the New York Boulders from July 29-31.

On July 25th, it will be Christmas in July. Bring your holiday cheer and enjoy a chance to visit with Santa Claus during his summer vacation. Afterward, there will be postgame fireworks presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

Plus, it will be Girl Scout Night. Our Scout Night package starts at $13 and it comes with a hot dog, bag of chips, and a bottle of water. Add on a commemorative patch to support the Girl Scouts of NENY for an extra $2. Log on to our ticket portal via this link

and enter the code "girlscouts". Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch is slated for a 6:30 PM start. Secure your ticket to fun here

On July 26th, it will be Around the World in Nine Innings presented by Yankee Trails. There is limited availability for featured bites including Kangaroo Burgers, lasagna, vegetable fried rice, falafels, pierogies, enchiladas, macarons, and NY cheesecake. Be sure to stop by Fan Services to pick up your tasting passport as well. Additionally, the ValleyCats will don their alternate Los Puentes de Tri-City uniforms, honoring the Latin American and Hispanic community. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch is slated for a 6:30 PM start. Secure your ticket to fun here

On July 27th, it's SouthPaw's Birthday Party. His mascot friends from around the Capital Region will celebrate the big cat's 23rd birthday and will all participate in on-field contests.

It's a Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY. Gates open at 3:30 PM, players read children's stories to kids at 3:40 PM, a pregame catch on the field is at 4 PM, first pitch is at 5 PM, and postgame, kids can run the bases. Our Sunday FunDay Family 4-Pack includes four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas starting at just $28. Enter the code "sundayfunday" for tickets via this link

On July 29th, it's Camp Day. Day camps and sleepaway camps can purchase special tickets, which come with a hot dog, bag of chips, and a bottle of water starting at $13. Gates open at 10 AM, and the first pitch is scheduled for an 11 AM start. Secure your ticket to fun here

On July 30th, it's Capital Region Baseball Heritage Night. Show of your Capital Region pride as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Deion Sanders Bobblehead presented by Cordell & Cordell. The football and baseball star played for the Albany-Colonie Yankees in 1989 and is the only player ever to appear in a World Series and a Super Bowl. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start. Secure your ticket to fun here

On July 31st, it's Community Heroes Night. We will celebrate first responders, fire fighters, and law enforcement personnel for making the Capital Region a great place to live! Don't miss the post-game fireworks presented by Price Chopper/Market 32. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start. Secure your ticket to fun here

Tickets can also be purchased by logging onto tcvalleycats.com, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







