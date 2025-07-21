Boulders Rookie Isaac Rohde Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

July 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that rookie left hander Isaac Rohde has been named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for July 14-20. The 23-year-old from Rice Lake, WI, is the team's second southpaw to earn PiOTW honors this season, joining Mason Olson (June 9-15) and second Boulder in the last three weeks to nab a weekly Frontier League award after SS Austin Dennis was Player of the Week for June 30-July 6.

Rohde etched his name in the Boulders' record book in the first game back from the All -Star Break on Friday night (July 18), becoming the

fourth hurler in franchise history to rack up 12 strikeouts. He accomplished the feat in only seven innings, fanning 11 of the first 15 batters he faced, and had a no-hitter going until two outs in the fifth while allowing no runs on a total of two hits and two walks in a win against the New Jersey Jackals.

Isaac joined the Boulders following an NAIA Pitcher of the Year season for LSU-Shreveport, helping the Pilots post a historic 59-0 record and win the NAIA National Championship. Rohde went 16-0 in 18 starts (20 appearances) with a 2.09 earned run average, a WHIP ({walks + hits}/innings pitched) of 0.75, and 146 strikeouts with just 11 walks over 120 1/3 innings.

So far with the Boulders, he's 3 -1 in 4 starts (6 appearances) with 33 strikeouts over 31 innings and, in his final start before the All- Star Break on July 8 at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, NJ, Rohde threw a 126-pitch complete game while beating the Jackals 12-4.

His next start is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, against the East Division-leading Sussex County Miners, with first pitch at Clover Stadium in Pomona set for 7:00pm EDT.

His next start is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, against the East Division-leading Sussex County Miners, with first pitch at Clover Stadium in Pomona set for 7:00pm EDT.







