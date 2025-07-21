Crushers Season Membership Plans Now Available

July 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - Crushers 2026 Season Membership Plans are now available on the Lake Erie Crushers website and come with some incredible benefits.

Individuals who place their deposit on a 2026 Season Membership Plan will receive the same amount of games for the rest of the 2025 season absolutely free. When fans lock in their seats for 2026, they're locking in seats for the rest of 2025 as the Crushers seek their second straight playoff berth.

Plans start at just 8-games and can be expanded into Half Season and Full Season Plans with additional perks at a discounted rate.

All plans include:

Your favorite seats to all games in your plan

Members-Only Crushers hat

Flexible ticket exchange program

Free tickets to a 2025-26 Cleveland Monsters or Charge game

Invitations to season member events

Discounts at concessions

Discounts on Crushers merchandise

All Prime Nights

Guaranteed Giveaways

Tickets to non-Crushers events

For more information on Crushers Season Memberships, visit www.lakeeriecrushers.com/season-membership-information-request or give the ticket office a call at 440-934-3636.







