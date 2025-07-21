Andrew Czech Earns Nod as Frontier League Player of the Week

July 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - For the second time this season, the Washington Wild Things have had a player named Frontier League Player of the Week. After Ethan Wilder earned the honor after the first weekend of the season, Andrew Czech has earned the laurels following the series in Sussex County this weekend.

Czech was 7-for-12 this past weekend in Augusta, New Jersey, with a homer, two doubles and seven RBI. He started the series with a 4-for-5 night with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored Friday in a 9-2 win and ended the weekend with a 3-for-3 day where he scored twice, hit a homer and drove in five, part of a 17-1 Washington victory, in which he left when the game was out of hand.

In his fifth season with the club, Czech is slashing .278/.390/.566 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 61 RBI. He has already set a new career high for RBI in a season, surpassing his 60 in 2023 Sunday in the win. He's scored 43 runs and walked 38 times and stole his first base this past weekend. In terms of league leaders, Czech sits in a tie with Florence's Hank Zeisler for second in the league in RBI (61) and his 16 homers are fourth in the league behind Anthony Calarco's (SCH) 18 and 17 from Kyle Crowl (QC) and Zeisler (FLO).

In 410 career games with Washington as of this writing, he's hit 78 home runs, driven in 266 and has 89 doubles and four triples. His 89 doubles are tied for the most in franchise history with Frontier League Hall of Famer Chris Sidick (2005-11), while his 61 RBI this season have put him in second in the category all time.

Czech and the Wild Things continue their road trip out of the All-Star Break with a series in Crestwood, Illinois that starts tomorrow night against Windy City at 6:35 p.m. CT.







