Wild Things Blanked by Bolts
August 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things were shut out by the Windy City ThunderBolts by a score of 2-0. The Wild Things were only able to muster three hits in the loss.
The Thunderbolts got off to a strong start when Garrett Broussard hit an RBI double, scoring James Dunlap, who had previously singled. By the end of the second inning, the ThunderBolts led 1-0. They doubled their lead in the top of the third inning with a solo home run by Michael Sandle. Sandle's solo home run proved to be the game-sealing run.
Dante Maietta stifled the Wild Things, limiting them to just one hit through the first four innings. Despite their struggles, the Wild Things remained within striking distance as they entered the fifth inning trailing 2-0.
Sebastian Rodriguez pitched well despite giving up two runs in his 5.2 innings of work. Rodriguez struck out four batters before his night ended. Chad Coles came out in relief and struck out three batters in 1.1 innings of work.
The Wild Things looked to make a comeback in the ninth inning, but they went down in order to end the game.
The middle game of the series takes place Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. It will be another Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania, and fans can also enjoy Dollar Dogs, courtesy of Berks Foods. Tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.
