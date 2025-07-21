Six Run Second Vaults Jackals over Boulders

July 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







POMONA, N.Y. - The New Jersey Jackals (21-37) defeated the New York Boulders (30-28) 8-3.

The Jackals began the scoring with six runs in the second inning. With the bases loaded, Kenneth Jimenez walked to bring in Sebastian Mueller. The next hitter, Anthony Nigro also reached via a walk for his first professional RBI, driving in Ryan Ford. Two batters later, Bryson Parks reached on a fielder's choice, plating Jake DeLeo. Leading 3-0, Luis Acevedo drilled a double to score Jimenez and Parks. Acevedo came in on a throwing error to grow the lead to 6-0.

New Jersey extended their lead in the fifth when Sam Angelo singled in Parks. In the next half inning, Christian Ficca put the Boulders on the board with a two-run home run, also scoring Santino Rosso. In the sixth, Jack Scanlon doubled, also scoring Rosso to slice the margin down to 7-3.

In the ninth, Nigro nailed his first professional hit and his second RBI of the game, which put New Jersey up 8-3.

Nick Timpanelli (W, 1-2) earned his first professional win, tossing six innings, allowing three runs with four strikeouts. He was relieved by Dusty Baird, who put up a zero in the seventh behind two strikeouts. Anthony Leak finished the game with a scoreless eighth and ninth frames. Mitchell Senger (L, 0-1) took the loss, conceding seven runs in five innings of work with four strikeouts.

The Jackals return home on Tuesday when they start a three game set with the Brockton Rox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2025

Six Run Second Vaults Jackals over Boulders - New Jersey Jackals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.