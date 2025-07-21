Hail State Night to Feature Everett Kennard Bobblehead Giveaway

July 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The wheels are turning for a night of Bulldog pride, bobbleheads, and just the right amount of noise.

On Thursday, August 14, the Mississippi Mud Monsters will celebrate Hail State Night with a special tribute to longtime Mississippi State favorite Everett Kennard - featuring a limited-edition bobblehead giveaway presented by Cline Tours.

Two ticket options are available:

$25 - Game ticket + Everett Kennard bobblehead

$75 - Game ticket + Bobblehead + All-You-Can-Eat ballpark fare

And that's not all. 150 lucky fans will also win one of the most unique collectibles in team history: a dual-branded Mississippi State and Mud Monsters cowbell, crafted by world-renowned bellmaker The Bellsmith. These custom noisemakers feature the fierce Mud Monsters logo alongside iconic MSU branding - the ultimate mashup of Mississippi pride. The only way to be eligible? Purchase the Everett Kennard bobblehead package and you'll be automatically entered to win.

It's cowbell meets chaos - and you don't want to miss it.

For decades, Kennard has been a fixture in Mississippi State athletics - driving teams across the country, supporting athletes at every level, and leading with quiet consistency.

Whether guiding a team bus to Omaha or coaching a junior high squad to a district title, Everett has done it all with boots, a ballcap, and a spit cup in hand.

Add in $2 beers all night long for Thirsty Thursday, and you've got one of the most anticipated nights of the summer.

Tickets are available now at https://www.tixr.com/groups/mudmonstersbaseball/sales/hail-state-night-everett-kennard-bobblehead-69 or by calling 601-664-7600.







Frontier League Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.