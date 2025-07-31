Jackals Ride Three Home Run Night over Washington; Snap Eight Game Skid

July 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, P.A. - The New Jersey Jackals (22-45) defeated the Washington Wild Things (38-31) 9-4. The Jackals hit their first home run of the night in the first inning off the bat of Jake DeLeo, scoring Luis Acevedo to give New Jersey a 2-0 lead. In the top of the second, after Washington cut the gap down to 2-1 on a Tommy Caufield double, Jimmy Costin launched a two-run home run, plating Sam Angelo, increasing the lead to 4-1.

In the third, Wagner Lagrange reached on an error, which allowed Eddie Hacopian to score, slicing the margin down to 4-2. However, Ryan Ford cleared the right field fence in the top of the fifth, driving in Acevedo and DeLeo, ballooning the advantage to 7-2.

In the sixth, Acevedo knocked a double to score Bryson Parks. Later in the frame, Acevedo scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-2. The Wild Things plated two in the bottom of the sixth before both bullpens put up zeros over the final three frames.

Alex Barker (W, 6-5) earned the win after throwing six innings, allowing four runs with three strikeouts. In relief, Frankie Giuliano, Dusty Baird and Max Martzolf each tossed scoreless innings. Regi Grace (L, 2-1) took the loss, tossing 3.1 innings, conceding four runs on three hits with two strikeouts.

The Jackals continue their road trip in Joliet against the Slammers on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT







