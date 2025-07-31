Florence Swept out of Windy City

July 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell to Windy City 1-0 on Thursday night to complete the ThunderBolt's sweep.

After both Florence starters in games one and two failed to complete five innings, the Y'alls turned to the Southpaw, Evan Webster, to try and right the ship. Webster was brilliant for the Y'alls, turning in his best performance of the season. The Louisville alum tossed a season-high seven complete frames, allowing just one unearned run on three hits. The one blemish for Webster was in the fifth inning when an error by third baseman, Brendan Bobo, brought home the only run of the ballgame.

Carter Hines tossed the only inning out of the bullpen, allowing two hits but escaping the jam and giving the Y'alls a chance. Florence was outscored 18-6 by Windy City in this three-game series.

The offense had plenty of chances on the night but couldn't come through when they needed to. The only batter with multiple hits for Florence was Brendan Bobo, who singled in the first and ninth inning, finishing with a 2-for-3 line. The Y'alls stranded runners in scoring position in the third, seventh, eighth, and ninth innings.

The best chance for the Y'alls came in the seventh when Hank Zeisler and Anthony Brocato singled to lead off the inning. An intentional walk to Bobo loaded the bases with one away. Will Butcher went down looking, and Henry Hunter ground out to end the inning.

Florence heads back home to Thomas More Stadium to open up a three-game series with the Evansville Otters on Firework Friday, presented by Groen McDonald's and detonated by Rozzi. The Y'alls will send RHP Shaun Gamelin to the mound on Pirates and Princesses Night, presented by Recreations Outlet. Gates will open at 5 PM for Happy Hour, and the first pitch is scheduled for 7:03 PM ET.







