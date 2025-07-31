ValleyCats and Boulders Washed Out; Doubleheader to be Played on August 19th

July 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats and New York Boulders are postponed due to inclement weather on Thursday.

The two Atlantic Conference rivals will play a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, August 19 th at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium with the first pitch scheduled for a 5 PM start. The second game of the twinbill will begin approximately 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Each game will go seven innings. Fans are encouraged to dress up that night for SouthPaw's Not So Scary Halloween and Summer Reader Night presented by Highmark BSNENY.

There are just 12 regular season home games left this year. Tickets for July 31 st are now rain checks and may be redeemed for tickets to any 2025 ValleyCats home game (pending availability), including the doubleheader on August 19 th. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ValleyCats box office at 518-629-CATS (2287). Please note tickets do not have to be exchanged today, they may be exchanged at any time during box office hours throughout the 2025 season.

Tri-City begins a three-game series at Stade Canac against the Québec Capitales, tomorrow, Friday, August 1 st. First pitch is slated for a 7:05 PM start.

The 'Cats return to "The Joe" for a six-game homestand from August 5-10. Tri-City faces off against the New Jersey Jackals from August 5-7, and takes on the Trois-Rivières Aigles from August 8-10.

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region. Join us to remember and honor the fallen for Tunnel to Towers Night on Tuesday, August 5 th. We will be having a USA-themed player worn jersey auction benefitting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation through the LiveSource App. Fans can bid on jerseys now through the end of the seventh inning on August 5 th via this link. There will be postgame fireworks courtesy of Santore's World Famous Fireworks.

Additional activities include fire, police, and military exhibits prior to the game, an opening ceremony honoring World Trade Center 9/11 first responders/military, giant Tunnel to Towers raffle prior to and during the game, designated cigar/bar area at Super Shoes Top of the Hill, and live music performed by Joe Adee and the Lug Nuts.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch is at 6:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







