Boulders Hold on for Series Opening Win vs First Place Miners

July 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders opened their three-game showdown against the first place Sussex County Miners with a thrilling 8-6 "Camp Day" win on Tuesday afternoon at Clover Stadium.

New York (31-28) started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning after 1B Christian Ficca and brand-new RF Enzo Apodaca were hit by pitches with nobody out and All-Star SS Austin Dennis launched a one out, three-run homer.

Sussex County (36-25) closed within 3-2 on 1B Mahki Backstrom's two-run shot in the top of the third, while the Boulders got a leadoff homer in the bottom half from DH Alfredo Marte.

After the Miners made it 4-3 in the fourth, New York responded again and put up three runs in the bottom of the frame, getting an RBI double from C Jason Agresti, a ribby single by Marte, and 3B Santino Rosso 's RBI fielder's choice.

The teams traded runs again in the sixth inning, with the Boulders going up 8-4 when Agresti scored on a two-out error.

Sussex County scored twice in the top of the eighth against RHP Jordy Luciano, whose 24th birthday was saved by RHP Tyler Vail (SV, #10) striking out CF Dom Johnson with the tying runs on base, then wiggling out of a bases loaded, one-out jam in the ninth as he struck out C Keenan O'Brien and 2B Hunter D'Amato.

Also note:

- Every Boulders batter reached base for the fifth time in six games

- Dennis (3-5, 3 RBI, 2 R) had his 14th game of the season with at least three hits

- Marte was on base all five trips to the plate (HR, 2 singles, a walk, and hit by pitch)

- RHP Aidan Risse (W, 4-2 / 5 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 6K) tied his season high with six strikeouts

The Boulders play their final "Camp Day" game of 2025, with the middle game of the series vs.

Sussex County set for tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00am EDT.

-- Written by Brian Hanway & Marc Ernay







