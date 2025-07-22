'Cats Put Together Well-Rounded Victory in Series Opener

July 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (33-26) defeated the Trois-Rivières Aigles (23-38) 7-1 on Tuesday at Stade Quillorama.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the second consecutive game. Gavino Rosales walked Ian Walters in the second inning. Julian Boyd doubled in Walters to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City added in the fifth. Dylan Broderick was hit by a pitch. Kyle Novak singled and Broderick moved to third. Demias Jimerson then singled in a run. Walters followed up with a three-run jack to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 5-0. It was his 12 th homer of the season, and third in the last four games.

The Aigles struck in their half of the fifth. Luis Curbelo doubled off Connor Wilford. Justin Farmer brought in Curbelo with a single to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Luis Manuel Rodriguez walked Amani Larry and issued a single to Broderick in the ninth. Novak plated both runners with a double to provide the 'Cats with a 7-1 advantage.

In his first appearance in nearly a month Wilford (5-2) didn't miss a beat, earning the win and turning in a quality start. He tossed six frames, allowing one run on six hits, and struck out three. Dylan Morrill and Nate Nabholz combined for three shutout innings to seal the win, and rung up six batters.

Rosales (1-2) was handed the loss. He lasted five frames, surrendering five runs on seven hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Tri-City looks to take the series tomorrow, Wednesday, July 23 rd against Trois-Rivières. First pitch is scheduled for a 7:05 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 1

W: Connor Wilford (5-2)

L: Gavino Rosales (1-2)

Time of Game: 2:37

Attendance: 1,914

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region. Tri-City returns to "The Joe" for a six-game homestand from July 25-27 against the Québec Capitales and July 27-29 against the New York Boulders.

On July 25 th, it will be Christmas in July. Bring your holiday cheer and enjoy a chance to visit with Santa Claus during his summer vacation. Afterward, there will be postgame fireworks presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

Plus, it will be Girl Scout Night. Our Scout Night package starts at $13 and it comes with a hot dog, bag of chips, and a bottle of water. Add on a commemorative patch to support the Girl Scouts of NENY for an extra $2. Log on to our ticket portal via this link and enter the code "girlscouts". Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch is slated for a 6:30 PM start. Secure your ticket to fun.







Frontier League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.