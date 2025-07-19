'Cats Drop Heartbreaker in Sudden Death

July 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (32-25) were defeated by the Trois-Rivières Aigles (22-37) 7-6 in 11 innings in Sudden Death on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Trois-Rivières opened the scoring for the second consecutive game. Mathieu Vallée and LP Pelletier picked up back-to-back singles in the first against Stephen Still. The duo executed a double steal. Brandon Hylton lifted a sac fly. Luis Curbelo followed with an RBI double to give the Aigles a 2-0 lead.

Pelletier singled in the third. Hylton replaced Pelletier at first after reaching on a fielder's choice. Justin Farmer walked before John Montes knocked in Hylton with a single to provide Trois-Rivières with a 3-0 advantage.

Tri-City responded in the fourth. Kyle Novak singled off Jose Ramirez. Jake Reinisch reached on a missed catch error from Ramirez, covering first on a routine ground ball. Ian Walters brought in Novak with a double. Javeyan Williams plated Reinisch with a sac fly to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Pelletier singled in fifth and swiped second. He scored on a double from Hylton to pull the Aigles on top, 4-2.

Reinisch singled in the sixth. Walters tied up the game with his 11 th blast of the season. Ranko Stevanovic doubled to knock Ramirez out of the game. Amani Larry singled off Cal Carver and Stevanovic advanced to third. David Glancy drove in Stevanovic with a single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 5-4.

Trois-Rivières fought back in the eighth. Alan Marrero singled off Nate Nabholz and stole second. Vallée tied up the game, 5-5, with a single, ending Nabholz's nine-inning scoreless streak.

Marrero was the free runner at second base in the 10 th. Curbelo grounded out and Marrero went to third before scoring on a wild pitch uncorked from Liu Fuenmayor, which gave the Aigles a 6-5 lead.

Tri-City countered in the home half of the 10 th. Cam Jones was the ghost runner at the second base. Reinisch flew out, and Jones advanced to third. Two batters later, Demias Jimerson lifted a pinch-hit sac fly off Alexander Castro to make it a 6-6 contest.

The ValleyCats opted to hit in the 11 th and since they did not score against Castro, the Aigles received an automatic run and won 7-6.

Castro (3-3) earned the win. He threw three innings, yielding an unearned run on one hit, walking three, and striking out one.

FINAL (11) | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 7 | TRI-CITY 6

W: Alexander Castro (3-3)

Attendance: 4,006







Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.