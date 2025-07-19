Mud Monsters Drop Game Two Of Series

July 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence, KY - The Mud Monsters (31-28) fell 11-6 in the second game of the three-game set with the Florence Y'alls (26-32). The offense wasn't able to get going in the hitter-friendly ballpark after putting up 10 runs last night. Luis Devers (6-4) struggled over five innings, as he gave up 11 hits in those innings.

The Mud Monsters scored first in the top of the second. Victor Diaz (3-for-4) doubled home Kyle Booker (2-for-4) to get the scoring started and giving Mississippi an early lead. Brayland Skinner (1-for-3) scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, making it 2-0 Mud Monsters.

Devers who got through the first two innings swiftly, struggled in the third. Back-to-back doubles brought home a run, and two batters later, Anthony Brocato homered giving Florence the lead.

A run in the fourth made it 4-2 Florence, and in the bottom of the fifth, Devers surrendered a homerun to Michael Ballard. It was a two-run shot that put Mississippi in a 6-2 hole. Mississippi gave up runs in the final seven innings of the ball game as Jackson Smith and James Boeree pitched in relief of the starter Devers.

Diaz homered in the sixth for his sixth homerun of the year as the All-Star had a great day at the plate. He brought home two more runs in the eighth with a double bringing home Skinner and Booker, giving Diaz his third hit and third RBI on the day. Ryan Cash would homer in the ninth, just his second on the season.

Mud Monsters pitching gave up 17 hits on the 11 runs. Tyree Thompson will most likely get the ball in the finale of the series. Thompson struggled his last time out against Windy City giving up eight runs over four innings of work. He has gone nine innings twice in his last four outings, but in a ballpark like Florence, it will tough for the right-hander to do so. First pitch is set for 4:05 CDT.







