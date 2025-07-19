Thunderbolts Drop Middle Game to Joliet

July 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City Thunderbolts retired Bobby Jenks's number in a pregame ceremony at Ozinga Field Saturday night. They followed by dropping their first home game of the year against the Joliet Slammers 4-1.

It was business as usual for the Thunderbolts (20-39), who scored first for the 11th straight game. An RBI single from Daryl Ruiz in the third inning brought home Cam Phelts, who had reached on a triple.

Joliet quickly answered back in the fourth when Ian Battipaglia came around to score thanks to a sacrifice bunt from Antonio Valdez.

This divisional rivalry stayed knotted at one for the next two and a half innings where both teams struggled to put together any kind of scoring opportunities.

That was until the seventh inning rolled around. An RBI single from Brandon Heidal started the scoring for the Slammers to break the tie. Then, with two outs and the bases loaded for the Slammers, Liam McArthur answered the call, doubling down the left field line to score two more for Joliet, inflating the lead to three.

The Bolts were unable to return the favor as they were only able to put one runner in scoring position for the rest of the game, ending the second game of the series by having their last seven batters retired in order.

Aidan McEvoy (4-4) was the winning pitcher going 6 innings and allowing just one earned run. Carsen Plumadore (0-2) got the loss, giving up 3 earned in an inning and two-thirds.

Greyson Linderman was awarded his team-high 8th save of the year for his one inning of scoreless work.

The rubber match of the series takes place Sunday afternoon where Windy City's Buddie Pindel (4-4, 4.40) will square off against Joliet's Gunnar Kines (3-4, 5.66). Julie Family Sunday at Ozinga Field is scheduled to kick off with first pitch at 1:05 CDT. The broadcast information for the game can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







