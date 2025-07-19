Gamelin Shoves, Offense Cruises to Win

Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, crushed five homers to cruise past Mississippi in an 11-6 victory on Christmas in July.

The night started with Shaun Gamelin on the mound, who looked excellent against Mississippi once again. Gamelin scattered four hits for three runs across seven solid innings of work en route to his third win of the season. Both of Gamelin's seven-inning performances have come against Mississippi this season.

With some solid pitching on the mound, Florence's offense bounced back in a big way with five home runs on the night, tying their season-high in 2025 for the third time. Down 2-0 in the third inning, Tyler Shaneyfelt sent an RBI double into left-center to score Heldaio Moreno, and Hank Zeisler followed with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2. Anthony Brocato started the home run party with a solo shot to give the Y'alls a 3-2 lead, which they wouldn't surrender.

Michael Ballard joined the fun with a two-run missile off the scoreboard, his third home run of the season, to make it a 5-2 game. In the sixth inning, Hank Zeisler followed up with his team-high 17th blast of the season, another solo homer into the Hoov's Hangout Bullpen. Florence put the game out of reach in the seventh inning when Zade Richardson launched a 445-foot nuke to left field and was followed by a two-run blast from Hector Nieves to make it 10-3.

After Gamelin's masterful performance, Carter Hines was the lone pitcher needed out of the bullpen. Hines surrendered three runs on four hits across two frames to close out the 11-5 victory for the Y'alls.

Florence and Mississippi will meet for the rubber match on Sunday night at Thomas More Stadium. Florence will send RHP Anthony Pingeton to the mound, making his first start in professional baseball, while Mississippi's starter remains TBA. The first pitch is set for 5 PM.







