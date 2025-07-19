Big Inning Sinks Boomers at Gateway

July 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SAUGET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers held leads of 4-0 and 5-1 but the Gateway Grizzlies scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to record a 12-7 victory in the St. Louis area on Saturday night.

After being retired in order during the first, the Boomers plated four runs in the second. Five straight batters reached in the inning including four consecutive singles. Michael Gould and Sam Kuchinski tallied RBI singles as part of the stretch. Alec Craig lifted a sacrifice fly and Christian Fedko doubled home a run to cap the scoring in the inning. Gateway scored a run in the bottom of the inning but Anthony Calarco pushed the edge to 5-1 with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, driving home his 79th run of the season. Gateway scored nine runs in the fifth, taking advantage of three errors to erase the deficit and lead 10-5. Andrew Sojka homered for the sixth time in seven games to draw Schaumburg within 11-7 in the eighth but Gateway added a single run in the bottom to account for the final.

Derek Salata suffered the loss on the mound despite allowing just two earned runs. Kai Taylor threw three innings in relief. The offense has placed runners on base in 17 of the 18 innings in the series but have dropped both contests. Sojka finished a triple shy of the cycle in the loss, tallying three hits. Gould, Kuchinski and Aaron Simmons all posted a pair of hits as the Boomers finished with 11.

The Boomers (37-22) wrap up the first series after the All-Star break tomorrow night at 5:30pm with the finale against the Grizzlies. All-Star LHP Cole Cook (5-3, 4.23) is the scheduled starter for the Boomers against RHP Bennett Stice (2-0, 2.82). The team returns home for six games this week. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

Game Date: 07/19/2025 Schaumburg Boomers 7 AT Gateway Grizzlies 12

YTD YTD Schaumburg AB R H BI AVG Gateway AB R H BI AVG Craig, A SS 1 1 0 1 .240 Alvarez, J DH 3 2 3 1 .346 Gonzalez, A SS 2 0 0 0 .200 Wallace, P DH 1 0 0 0 .282 Fedko, C DH 5 0 1 1 .308 Diaz, A SS 4 1 1 0 .290 Sojka, A 3B 4 1 3 2 .301 Shallenberger, 1B 5 1 0 1 .292 Calarco, A 1B 4 0 0 1 .332 Stewart, D 3B 4 3 2 2 .313 Tolley, B RF 4 1 0 0 .320 Castillo, V RF 4 1 1 0 .317 Simmons, A LF 3 1 2 0 .289 Thomas, D 2B 5 0 1 0 .266 Gould, M CF 4 1 2 1 .335 Mateo, E LF 5 1 1 0 .305 Prater, W 2B 4 1 1 0 .272 Garrison, T C 3 1 0 0 .259 Kuchinski, S C 3 1 2 1 .207 Brannen, C CF 3 2 3 2 .247 34 7 11 7 37 12 12 6

Schaumburg 0 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 - 7 11 3 Gateway 0 1 0 0 9 1 0 1 x - 12 12 1 2B--Fedko, C DH (15), Sojka, A 3B (15), Brannen, C CF (12). HR--Sojka, A 3B (13), Stewart, D 3B 2 (13), Brannen, C CF (7). RBI--Craig, A SS (21), Fedko, C DH (39), Sojka, A 3B 2 (55), Calarco, A 1B (79), Gould, M CF (34), Kuchinski, S C (12), TOTALS 7 (0), Alvarez, J DH (26), Shallenberger, 1B (45), Stewart, D 3B 2 (53), Brannen, C CF 2 (29), TOTALS 6 (0). HP--Craig, A SS (6), Prater, W 2B (1). SF--Craig, A SS (4), Calarco, A 1B (5). SH--Diaz, A SS (0). SB--Simmons, A LF (5), Gould, M CF (5), Prater, W 2B (5), Castillo, V RF 2 (15). E--Sojka, A 3B (6), Prater, W 2B (9), Salata, D P (1), Thomas, D 2B (5).

LOB--Schaumburg 10, Gateway 7.

YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Schaumburg Salata, D (L,4-5) 4.1 6 8 2 3 5 0 6.33 Paciorek, N 0.2 3 2 2 0 2 1 6.57 Taylor, K 3.0 3 2 2 2 4 2 8.56 8 12 12 6 5 11 3 Gateway Vailes, G 2.1 5 4 4 4 0 0 4.40 Galva, C (W,5-1) 3.2 4 1 1 0 2 0 3.07 De La Cruz, L 1.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 4.79 Hickey, M 1.0 1 2 2 1 0 1 3.60 Whaley, A 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2.30 9 11 7 7 6 5 1 PB--Kuchinski, S 2. HB--Galva, C 2 (3). SO--Fedko, C, Tolley, B 2, Gould, M, Prater, W, Shallenberger, M, Castillo, V, Thomas, D 3, Mateo, E 3, Garrison, T 3. BB--Sojka, A, Tolley, B, Simmons, A 2, Gould, M, Kuchinski, S, Alvarez, J, Stewart, D, Castillo, V, Garrison, T, Brannen, C.

BF--Salata, D 25 (281), Paciorek, N 5 (121), Taylor, K 13 (66), Vailes, G 16 (257), Galva, C 15 (179), De La Cruz, L 4 (96), Hickey, M 5 (127), Whaley, A 4 (124). P-S--Salata, D 95-58, Paciorek, N 25-20, Taylor, K 51-30, Vailes, G 63-33, Galva, C 55-36, De La Cruz, L 21-13, Hickey, M 20-12, Whaley, A 16-10.

T--3:09. A--1459

Weather: Sunny 87 Plate Umpire - Dalton Phillips, Field Umpire #1 - Brendan Boucher, Field Umpire #3 - Taka Matsuda







