Early Offense Not Sustained, Miners Even Series
July 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
AUGUSTA, NJ - Washington scored four times in its first three trips to the plate in the middle game at Skylands Stadium but struggled to maintain the strong, early offensive attack, falling 7-4 to Sussex County, which was helped in a big way by a six-hit, four-run second inning, helping the Miners even the weekend set.
A Tommy Caufield RBI double scored Robert Chayka, who walked to start the game, in the first inning which allowed Washington to draw first blood. The Miners answered in the bottom half against Zach Kirby with an RBI single by Gabriel Maciel to even things up through one.
The Miners scored four times in the second highlighted by a two-run double by All-Star first baseman Mahki Backstrom. Washington responded quickly though. Caufield drilled a two-run homer to score Jeff Liquori and himself on the first pitch he saw in his third-inning trip to the dish. The homer was Caufield's seventh of the campaign and it was followed by a solo homer the opposite way from Wagner Lagrange, his fifth. The back-to-back homers pulled the Wild Things back within a run but that was all the closer they'd get in the loss.
Sussex County added singular runs in the fourth and seventh innings, both against Kirby, who allowed 11 hits in total but just three after the second inning. He was tagged for his fourth loss of the season after working seven frames. Chad Coles worked a scoreless eighth.
The finale of the series is now a rubber game tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. Kobe Foster will take the ball for Washington and work against Miners' lefty Jackson Balzan.
Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2025
- Jackals Give up 11 Unanswered Runs; Squander Seven Run Lead in New York - New Jersey Jackals
- Thunderbolts Drop Middle Game to Joliet - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Grizzlies Win Seventh Straight, Clinch Series Over Boomers - Gateway Grizzlies
- 'Cats Drop Heartbreaker in Sudden Death - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Lake Erie Bounces Back with 9-2 Win Over Evansville - Lake Erie Crushers
- Larson, Gray Stellar; Titans Secure Series Victory - Ottawa Titans
- Big Inning Sinks Boomers at Gateway - Schaumburg Boomers
- Early Offense Not Enough in Middle Game - Evansville Otters
- Boulders Rally for Win on "Beach Bash" Night - New York Boulders
- Mud Monsters Drop Game Two Of Series - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Bird Dawgs Stifled by Quebec - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Gamelin Shoves, Offense Cruises to Win - Florence Y'alls
- Early Offense Not Sustained, Miners Even Series - Washington Wild Things
- Joliet Searching for Momentum After All Star Break - Joliet Slammers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Wild Things Stories
- Early Offense Not Sustained, Miners Even Series
- Wild Things Grab 15 Hits, QS from DiValerio in Win
- Wild Things Drop Finale to Lake Erie to Close Unofficial First Half
- Wild Things Pitching Strong Again, Bats Remain Silent
- Wild Things Bats Silenced in Series Opener