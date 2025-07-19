Lake Erie Bounces Back with 9-2 Win Over Evansville

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (30-26) hit the 30-win mark on Saturday night with a 9-2 victory over the Evansville Otters (22-36), getting back in the win column for their first W post-All-Star Break.

The Otters got out early against LHP Jack Eisenbarger, who labored through the first few innings. Evansville plated two runs (one unearned) on a wild pitch and fielding error in the opening frame, but the Crushers pounced back with a run of their own on a two-out RBI double from 1B Scout Knotts. After a half-hour 1st inning, the score was 2-1 Evansville.

Knotts struck again in the 3rd inning, this time to give the Crushers the lead. He blasted a no-doubt bomb over the left field berm for a two-run homer (his ninth of the year) to put the Crushers up 3-2. The 427-foot blast was by far the longest Crushers home run at Crushers Stadium this season.

With the lead, Eisenbarger settled down after a rocky first - something he's done on multiple occasions this season. He worked through five innings and didn't surrender any more runs, getting better as the night went along. Due to his pitch count running high early, he only made it through five innings, but it put him in line for the win with Lake Erie still leading 3-2. Eisenbarger's final line: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R (1 earned), 3 BB, 3 K.

The Crushers really started to pile on in the 6th. The inning got started with a double by 2B Davie Morgan, who had an incredible night with his family in attendance. Morgan scored on a pickoff throwing error by Evansville, then CF Dario Gomez drove in the trail run moments later. Then, DH Derek Vegas singled through the left side to drive in Gomez, putting Lake Erie up 6-2.

C Alfredo Gonzalez, who took a beating behind the plate all night, powered a two-RBI double in the 8th to put away all his physical woes. Nothing hurts after a big swing like that, and it put Lake Erie up for good. SS Jarrod Watkins drove in Gonzalez to put the finishing touches on the game with an RBI knock up the middle.

RHP Michael Spinozzi capped off the evening with a 1-2-3 9th inning with two strikeouts to ice the 9-2 Lake Erie win. Both RHP Leonardo Rodriguez and RHP Brandyn Sittinger had scoreless relief outings backing up Eisenbarger.

Jack Eisenbarger (6-2) didn't have his best stuff on Saturday, but he grinded through a much-needed winning effort. Evansville starter Braden Scott (3-3) gave up six runs (four earned) in the loss. New Crushers acquisition Sebastian Alexander made his first professional start in left field and reached base twice with a run scored in his Lake Erie debut.

