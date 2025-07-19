Bird Dawgs Stifled by Quebec
July 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
QUEBEC CITY, Quebec - The Down East Bird Dawgs were stifled by a dominant pitching performance Saturday night, falling 6-0 to the Quebec Capitales.
Kyle Crowl gave the Capitales an early lead in the first, grounding out to bring home the game's opening run. Jesmuel Valentin added to the advantage in the third with a solo home run to right to take a 2-0 lead.
Yassel Pino nearly put the Bird Dawgs on the board in the fourth, but his deep fly to left was pulled back by a leaping grab from Jarrod Belbin at the wall.
Quebec broke the game open in the middle innings. Ruben Castro's RBI single and Crowl's run-scoring double made it 4-0 in the fifth. In the sixth, Justin Gideon launched a solo homer, and Arturo De Freitas added an RBI single to cap the scoring.
The Bird Dawgs managed just four hits in the game, including a double by Pino, but failed to push a run across.
Spencer Johnston (5-4) took the loss, surrendering five earned runs on 10 hits across 5 2/3 innings.
Braeden Allemann (5-0) earned the win, allowing two hits while striking out 10 batters across seven scoreless innings.
The Bird Dawgs drop to 25-32 as they look to avoid the sweep against Quebec on Sunday, July 20 at 5:05 p.m.
Yassel Pino of the Down East Bird Dawgs
