Boulders Rally for Win on

July 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders completed an electric "Beach Bash" comeback win, defeating the New Jersey Jackals, 12-8, at Clover Stadium on Saturday night and moving three games over .500 for the first time this season.

New York (30-27) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a first pitch home run by LF Fritz Genther to start the bottom of the second inning.

New Jersey (20-37) answered right back in the top of the third, scoring four runs thanks to four straight singles, a fielding error, and a sacrifice fly.

Boulders RHP Garrett Cooper (ND, 5-1 / 4 IP, 6 ER, 9 H, 1 BB, 4 K) got tagged again in the fourth, giving up a one-out single, a walk, an RBI single, and then a three-run HR by 2B Luis Acevedo that extended the Jackals' lead to 8-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, New York closed within 8-2 vs. LHP Joe Testa (L, 1-3), on the backs of a one-out Genther double, single by 3B Santino Rosso, and 1B Christian Ficca 's sacrifice fly.

The Boulders made it 8-6 in the fifth, getting a three-run HR from C Jason Agresti and ribby single from Rosso.

Then Agresti added another three-run "jack" in the sixth inning to flip the script and put New York back in front, 9-8.

DH Jack Scanlon joined the scoring frenzy in the seventh with a two-run homer, while RF Alfredo Marte

drew a bases loaded walk five batters later to cap the Boulders' eighth win of the season against NJ - without a loss.

LHP Ethan Bradford (W, 2-0) combined with RHPs Scott Harper and Jordy Luciano for five scoreless innings in relief.

Also of note:

* For the fourth straight game (and 13th in the last 22), every Boulders batter reached base at least once

* Every Boulders hitter scored and/or had at least one RBI

* New York improved to 25-11 on the season when scoring at least five runs The three-game series concludes tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 4:00pm EDT.

It's also "Boulders Jr Day," featuring Bluey and some of his cartoon friends.

