Every Boulders All-Star Contributes to Win; Jason Agresti Named Game's MVP

July 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders proudly sent four All-Stars to the Frontier League's 32nd midsummer showcase and, while all played a part in Wednesday night's come-from-behind 5-4 win for the Atlantic Conference squad, none of the stars could outshine catcher Jason Agresti. The 29-year-old made the most of his first career All-Star start, earning MVP honors in the game at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium (aka "The Joe") in Troy, NY.

Agresti's solo homer in the second inning ignited the Atlantic's comeback after the Midwest Conference stars went up 3-0 in top of the frame, while he added a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth to finish the evening 2-for-2.

Meantime, starting RF Ryan McCoy was also 2-for-2, with two singles, two runs scored, and a stolen base in his All-Star debut; two-time All-Star SS Austin Dennis plated his New York teammate with a fifth inning RBI single; and RHP Tyler Vail induced a game-ending 6-4-3 double play to record the save in his maiden All-Star appearance.

The Boulders - whose three All-Star batters accounted for five of the Atlantic Conference's ten total hits -- return from the break to start a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals on Friday, July 18th, with first pitch at Clover Stadium scheduled for 7:00pm EDT.

NOTE: Information about single-game seats and all ticket packages for the Boulders' 2025 season is available by calling (845) 364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.