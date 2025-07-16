It Runs in the Family for Jackals' All-Star Ace Jalon Long

July 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON, NJ - Last week, New Jersey Jackals ace Jalon Long was named an All Star. He has earned himself the title in every right; throwing consistently under a 2.40 era since the beginning of June and giving the Jackals long, quality starts all season.

It Runs in the Family

Long's story in baseball started back when his father played. Recalling a picture that serves as a reminder of his roots in the sport, he attributes his love for baseball to his father, outfielder Terrence Long. Jalon would play in the field during his dads career with a toy bat and ball. The picture he refers to was during his fathers time with the Oakland Athletics. Before he fell in love with baseball, he was a dual sport athlete; ironically thriving more in basketball. It wasn't until his sophomore year of high school that baseball became his sport. He followed his passion during his college years, in which he attended Samford University for four years before transferring to Southern University to use his Covid year of eligibility.

New Jersey discovered Long at a 2024 IndyBall Jobs try-out ran by current Jackals manager, Bert Gonzalez. Having multiple contract offers, Long decided on New Jersey. His trust in Gonzalez was a catalyst in the decision.

"Even if I struggled," Long said, "he wasn't gonna cut me. He was gonna let me battle it out," Long said.

"A head case, 100% a head case."

His mental game is just as important as his pitching arsenal. is how he described himself in his youth. Perspectives changed for Long and now in his professional career he reminds himself that he plays because he loves the game, careful to not add unnecessary stress. Through his journey to the pros, Long has learned that worrying only makes the game harder.

"Once the ball leaves my hand it's out of my control, " Long said.

Heading into All-Star week, Long is most looking forward to the All-Star Game in hopes of showcasing his talents. Long takes pride that he has pitched his best season to earn himself the All Star title, a goal he had set for himself at the beginning of the season. His work and goal setting paid off beyond what Long had expected: "It wasn't really surprising to me, I knew I could do it. I never really thought I was gonna do it like this."

Long along with infielder Luis Acevedo take the field in Troy in the 32nd Frontier League All-Star Game tonight. First pitch is scheduled for just after 7:00 p.m. ET







Frontier League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.