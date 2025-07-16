Walters Delivers Go-Ahead Knock in Atlantic's Victory over Midwest

July 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Atlantic All-Stars defeated the Midwest All-Stars 5-4 in the Frontier League All-Star Game presented by Rensselaer County IDA in front of 4,426 fans at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday.

Midwest opened the scoring in the second. Easton Klein plunked Keenan Taylor. Braylin Marine doubled and Taylor went to third. Jose Alvarez drove in two with a single. Alvarez stole second and came around on a single from Victor Castillo to give Midwest a 3-0 lead.

Jason Agresti, the All-Star Game MVP, hit a solo home run off Jack Eisenbarger to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Marine tripled in the third off Jalon Long. Alvarez brought in Marine with a single to put Midwest on top, 4-1.

Atlantic tacked on a run in the bottom of the third. Ryan McCoy led off with a single against Brian Williams. Will Riley doubled McCoy to third. Kyle Crowl picked up an RBI groundout to trim the deficit to 4-2.

McCoy singled in the fifth against Sergio Sanchez and swiped second base. Riley grounded out and McCoy went to third. 2018 ValleyCat Austin Dennis knocked in McCoy with an infield single to make it a 4-3 game.

Atlantic pulled ahead in the seventh. Luis Acevedo singled off Mitch White. Stephen DiTomaso, the Frontier League Home Run Derby winner, singled and Acevedo advanced to third. DiTomaso swiped second, and a throwing error from Victor Diaz allowed Acevedo to come around. Ian Walters brought in DiTomaso with a single to provide Atlantic with a 5-4 advantage.

Brandon Kaminer earned the win with a perfect seventh inning. Cole Roland and Billy Duby combined for 1.1 shutout frames before Tyler Vail shut the door. The lone batter he faced was 2014 ValleyCat Alfredo Gonzalez. Gonzalez hit into a game-ending double play, which allowed Vail to pick up the save.

White received the loss. He threw one inning, yielding two runs on three hits, walking one.

Tri-City starts a three-game weekend homestand against Trois-Rivières after the All-Star break on Friday, July 18 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | ATLANTIC ALL-STARS 5 | MIDWEST ALL-STARS 4

W: Brandon Kaminer

L: Mitch White

S: Tyler Vail

Time of Game: 2:27

Attendance: 4,426

The ValleyCats continue their 23rd season in the Capital Region. On July 18 th, it's Soccer Night and the ValleyCats will wear a soccer-themed jersey that will be auctioned off in game through the LiveSource App. The proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the National MS Society Upstate NY Chapter.







