"Sometimes You Do Everything Right, he Says, and You're Still Out." - An All-Star Journey for Luis Acevedo

July 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON, NJ - Luis Acevedo bounced back from a season ending injury in a big way, earning himself a spot in this year's Frontier League All Star Game. Acevedo consistently flashes the leather with great defensive plays and has maintained a batting average over .300 since mid-May.

"The mentality has always been the same; play hard and earn your spot," said Acevedo.

Before coming to the United States, Acevedo grew up playing baseball with his brother and childhood friend in his native country of Venezuela. After graduating high school, he played for a few different schools. His final stop in college was at Webber International University, which propelled him to the USPBL, from which he was picked up by the New Jersey Jackals.

Acevedo's first season with the Jackals was a success until cut short due to a lower body injury. He spent the offseason recovering and was able to play opening day of the 2025 season. He attributes his recovery process to his hard work, discipline, and support system of his family. The comeback from this injury made being named an All Star for the 2025 season extra special for the Jackals infielder. However, he is just as proud to be able to represent his family and make them proud.

"I know it's my moment, but I always keep my family present. Giving them joy? That brings me joy," Acevedo said.

A large part of Acevedo's game is his faith and mindset. He approaches each game with an open mind and reminds himself to stay in the present and to keep moving forward. Especially on the offensive side of things. "Sometimes you do everything right," he says, "and you're still out."

Despite those challenges, moving on and moving forward is the way he handles the failures that are bound to come in baseball. Growing up and gaining maturity was a large part of figuring out the right mindset for Acevedo.

If he were to give advice to his younger self, Acevedo would say "Know that there is going to be trials and tribulations, don't think that because you're going through that means that you are not on the right track [...]. Part of success is failing."

Acevedo along with starting pitcher Jalon Long take the field in Troy in the 32nd Frontier League All-Star Game tonight. First pitch is scheduled for just after 7:00 p.m. ET.







