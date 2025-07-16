DiTomaso Crowned Home Run Derby Champion

July 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Stephen DiTomaso of the Down East Bird Dawgs as the Home Run Derby winner

TROY, N.Y. - Stephen DiTomaso put on a show under the lights at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday night, blasting his way to a Home Run Derby crown ahead of the Frontier League All-Star Game.

DiTomaso, one of two All-Star selections for the Down East Bird Dawgs, launched 22 total home runs in the three-round event, topping a field of the league's top power hitters. He cruised through the first two rounds before facing Quebec's Kyle Crowl in the final. Crowl hit 15 homers overall, but DiTomaso clinched the title with 18 seconds remaining in his final turn.

DiTomaso also made an impact in the All-Star Game, coming off the bench to go 1-for-2 with a stolen base. He scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on a single by Tri-City's Ian Walters, a run that proved to be the game-winner in the Atlantic All-Stars' 5-4 victory.

Fellow Bird Dawgs All-Star Brandon Kaminer turned in a sharp performance on the mound, retiring the side in order in the top of the seventh on just three groundouts.

It was a successful showing for the Bird Dawgs, who now head to Canada for a 10-game, 11-day road trip. The stretch begins with a three-game series against the three-time defending Frontier League champion Quebec Capitales on Friday, July 18.

