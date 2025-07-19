Jackals Give up 11 Unanswered Runs; Squander Seven Run Lead in New York

July 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







POMONA, N.Y. The New Jersey Jackals (20-37) fell to the New York Boulders (30-27) 12-8.

Former Jackals utility man Fritz Genther opened the scoring in the second with a solo home run, his tenth on the year and sixth against his former team to give the Boulders a 1-0 lead.

The Jackals answered with four runs in the top of the third inning. With the bases loaded, three runs came in when Sam Angelo cleared the bases with a single coupled with an error, scoring Patrick Sanchez, Bryson Parks and Luis Acevedo. Angelo scored two batters later on an Arbert Cipion sacrifice fly to grow the lead to 4-1.

In the fourth inning, New Jersey added on four more, beginning with a Parks single that drove in Jimmy Costin. The next batter, Luis Acevedo launched a three-run home run to balloon the advantage to 8-1.

The Boulders began their comeback in the home half of the fourth with a Christian Ficca sacrifice fly that plated Genther. They tacked on four more runs in the fifth inning, three of them on a Jason Agresti three-run home run that sliced the gap down to 8-6.

In the sixth inning, Agresti blasted another three-run home run to vault New York ahead 9-8. In the seventh, his fellow backstop, Jack Scanlon drilled a two-run home run, increasing the lead to 11-8. Later in the frame, Ryan Vogel scored on a bases loaded walk to Alfredo Marte, making it a 12-8 contest.

Jackals' starter Joe Testa (L, 1-3) tossed six innings, allowing nine runs on 11 hits. Boulders' starter Garrett Cooper (ND, 5-1) threw four innings, conceding eight runs with four strikeouts. He was relieved by Ethan Bradford (W, 3-1) who earned the win after pitching two scoreless frames with three strikeouts.

The Jackals conclude their series in New York tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.