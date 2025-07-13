Jackals Split Twin-Bill with Miners; Head into All-Star Break with a Victory

PATERSON N.J.- The New Jersey Jackals (20-35) split the doubleheader with the Sussex County Miners (35-22). The Jackals dropped game one 4-1 and won game two 7-1.

In game one, the Miners jumped on the board in the third when Gabriel Maciel hit a two-run home run to give them a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Abdel Guadalupe doubled which drove in Alec Sayre to make it 3-0.

The Jackals cut into the lead in the third. With Jimmy Costin on second, Luis Acevedo hit a single to drive him in to make it 3-1.

The Miners added another in the fifth when Maciel scored on a wild pitch, making it 4-1.

Jackals' pitcher Joe Testa (L, 1-2) tossed six innings, giving up four runs on nine hits. He struck out two. Gabriel Cotto threw one shutout inning.

Miners' starter Billy Parsons (W, 7-2) pitched seven innings, giving up one run on seven hits and two walks. He struck out four.

In game two, the Jackals struck first. In the first inning, Sam Angelo hit a three-run home run to give New Jersey a 3-0 lead.

The Miners responded in the third. Maciel hit a triple, and the next batter, Sean Roby Jr. hit a single to drive him in, making it 3-1.

In the fifth, the Jackals lengthened their lead. First, with the bases loaded, Acevedo singled in Chris Brady to make it 4-1. Sam Angelo followed that up with a single of his own to score Trevor Sheehan and Bryson Parks, making it 6-1. Sebastian Mueller hit the third straight single of the inning to drive in Luis Acevedo to make it 7-1.

Jackals' starter Alex Barker (W, 5-4) threw six innings, giving up one run on four hits and three walks. He struck out five. Anthony Leak tossed the seventh, throwing a perfect frame to end the game.

JC Ariza (L, 1-2) got the start for the Miners. He pitched three plus innings, surrendering four runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out two. Ariza was relieved by Blayne Huter in the fourth. Huter tossed one inning, giving up three runs on three hits and one walk. Ronnie Voacolo threw two innings, giving up one hit and striking out four.

After the All-Star break, the Jackals will be back in action on Friday against the New York Boulders. First pitch from Pomona, New York, is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.







