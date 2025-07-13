Reinisch Goes Deep Twice in Rubber Game Win
July 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (31-24) defeated the Trois-Rivières (21-36) 11-2 on Sunday at Stade Quillorama.
Tri-City opened the scoring in the second. David Glancy singled off Mike Hansell in the second and scored on a double from Ian Walters. Ranko Stevanovic flew out to right field, and Walters advanced to third. Julian Boyd singled in a run to provide the ValleyCats with a 2-0 advantage.
Tri-City added to its lead in the fourth. Jake Reinisch launched a solo home run to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-0.
Trois-Rivières responded in the home half of the fourth. Brandon Hylton and Chris Burgess singled off Mikell Manzano. Hylton and Burgess executed a double steal before Justin Farmer walked to load the bases. James Smibert picked up an RBI fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Reinisch belted a solo shot in the sixth to make it a 4-1 affair. It was his first multi-homer game of his professional career, and the Clifton Park native now has 12 jacks this year.
Stevanovic clubbed his first big fly in a 'Cats uniform in the seventh, making it a 5-1 contest.
The Aigles tacked on a run in the eighth. Mathieu Vallée doubled off Dylan Morrill. Louis-Phillippe Pelletier singled Vallée to third. Hylton lifted a sac fly to trim the deficit to 5-2.
The ValleyCats put the game out of reach with a six-run ninth off Jacob Peaden. Javeyan Williams and Cam Jones delivered back-to-back two-run singles. Reinisch collected his third RBI of the afternoon with a run-scoring double, and Walters picked up an RBI single.
Manzano (4-4) earned the win. He turned in a quality start, tossing six frames, yielding one run on five hits, walking one, and striking out four.
Hansell (4-5) received the loss. He pitched 6.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, and struck out two.
Tri-City starts a three-game weekend homestand against Trois-Rivières after the All-Star break on Friday, July 18th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.
FINAL | TRI-CITY 11 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 2
W: Mikell Manzano (4-4)
L: Mike Hansell (4-5)
Time of Game: 2:56
Attendance: 1,003
The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23rd season in the Capital Region. The All-Star Game is presented by Rensselaer County IDA and will take place at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 16th. Gates open at "The Joe" at 3:30 PM for Fan Fest. Batting Practice will go from 3:30-5:30 PM. The pregame autograph session (limited capacity) presented by Swan Contracting will take place from 4-5 PM. Afterward, the Home Run Derby will start at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch of the All-Star Game will be at 7:05 PM. Postgame fireworks are presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.
Tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also call us at 518-629-CATS (2287) or visit the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.
