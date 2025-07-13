Reinisch Goes Deep Twice in Rubber Game Win

July 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (31-24) defeated the Trois-Rivières (21-36) 11-2 on Sunday at Stade Quillorama.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the second. David Glancy singled off Mike Hansell in the second and scored on a double from Ian Walters. Ranko Stevanovic flew out to right field, and Walters advanced to third. Julian Boyd singled in a run to provide the ValleyCats with a 2-0 advantage.

Tri-City added to its lead in the fourth. Jake Reinisch launched a solo home run to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-0.

Trois-Rivières responded in the home half of the fourth. Brandon Hylton and Chris Burgess singled off Mikell Manzano. Hylton and Burgess executed a double steal before Justin Farmer walked to load the bases. James Smibert picked up an RBI fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Reinisch belted a solo shot in the sixth to make it a 4-1 affair. It was his first multi-homer game of his professional career, and the Clifton Park native now has 12 jacks this year.

Stevanovic clubbed his first big fly in a 'Cats uniform in the seventh, making it a 5-1 contest.

The Aigles tacked on a run in the eighth. Mathieu Vallée doubled off Dylan Morrill. Louis-Phillippe Pelletier singled Vallée to third. Hylton lifted a sac fly to trim the deficit to 5-2.

The ValleyCats put the game out of reach with a six-run ninth off Jacob Peaden. Javeyan Williams and Cam Jones delivered back-to-back two-run singles. Reinisch collected his third RBI of the afternoon with a run-scoring double, and Walters picked up an RBI single.

Manzano (4-4) earned the win. He turned in a quality start, tossing six frames, yielding one run on five hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Hansell (4-5) received the loss. He pitched 6.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits, and struck out two.

Tri-City starts a three-game weekend homestand against Trois-Rivières after the All-Star break on Friday, July 18th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 11 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 2

W: Mikell Manzano (4-4)

L: Mike Hansell (4-5)

Time of Game: 2:56

Attendance: 1,003

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23rd season in the Capital Region. The All-Star Game is presented by Rensselaer County IDA and will take place at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 16th. Gates open at "The Joe" at 3:30 PM for Fan Fest. Batting Practice will go from 3:30-5:30 PM. The pregame autograph session (limited capacity) presented by Swan Contracting will take place from 4-5 PM. Afterward, the Home Run Derby will start at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch of the All-Star Game will be at 7:05 PM. Postgame fireworks are presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

Tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also call us at 518-629-CATS (2287) or visit the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.