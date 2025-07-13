Bolts Finally Back Home with 11 Games in 13 Days Starting July 19th
July 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
Our biggest homestand of the season includes two family Sundays, two value Tuesdays, three splash days, one wrestling Thursday and three fireworks nights! The fun starts Saturday, July 19 and runs through the entire month of July!
Saturday, July 19th at 6:05 pm - Fight Cancer Superhero Night presented by Duly Health and Care as we honor our late manager Bobby Jenks. Special pre and in-game ceremonies recognizing and supporting children and adolescents battling cancer. Night includes character appearances and our famous postgame fireworks show! Finally this is also our Scout Night.
Sunday, July 20th at 1:05 pm - Phil Hawke Hall of Fame Ceremony and JULIE, Inc. "Family Sunday" with a special ticket deal, live animals, face painting, autographs and play catch on the field
Tuesday, July 22nd at 6:35 pm - Value Tuesday with $3 Tickets, $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Popcorn and $2 Soda/Water
Wednesday, July 23rd at 10:35 am - Splash Day I
Thursday, July 24th at 10:35 am - Splash Day II
Friday, July 25th at 6:35 pm - Christmas in July with Postgame Fireworks presented by Trinity Christian College with appearances by Santa, Mrs. Claus and The Grinch as well as a Can Koozie giveaway
Saturday, July 26th at 6:05 pm - Jimmy Buffett Night with Postgame Fireworks presented by Illnois Operation Life Saver with live pregame entertainment at 4:15 pm and a Hawaiian Lei giveaway
Sunday, July 27th at 1:05 pm - JULIE, Inc. "Family Sunday" with a special ticket deal, live animals, face painting, autographs and play catch on the field
Tuesday, July 29th at 6:35 pm - Value Tuesday with $3 Tickets, $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Popcorn and $2 Soda/Water
Wednesday, July 30th at 10:35 am - Splash Day III
Thursday, July 31st at 6:35 pm - White Castle Wrestling Thursday, Pint Glass giveaway, Beer & Seltzer Specials, Pro Wrestling
