Boomers Sweep into All-Star Break

July 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers will head into the All-Star break with a nine-game win streak after recording a third consecutive sweep by taking down the Brockton Rox 7-6 in the resumption of a suspended game and 5-1 in the regularly scheduled contest at Wintrust Field on Sunday..

GAME ONE: BOOMERS 7, ROX 6

Picking up the suspended game in the top of the ninth the Boomers were able to win in 10 when Michael Gould crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

Brockton scored twice in the top of the first on Friday before the Boomers responded with four in the bottom of the inning. Andrew Sojka blasted a two-run homer to give Schaumburg the lead. Brockton went on to rally and lead 6-4. Will Prater drove home a run with a triple in the sixth and Sojka sent the game to a suspension with his second homer of the night, a solo shot in the eighth.

Gould finished with three hits while Sojka drove home three. Sojka and Banks Tolley tallied two hits apiece in the victory. All-Star Mitch White, the sixth pitcher of the game, snagged the win.

GAME TWO: BOOMERS 5, ROX 1

Brockton loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the third against Schaumburg starter Eric Turner but failed to score in a turn of momentum. The Boomers answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. Alec Craig lifted a sacrifice fly as the first run came in without a hit. Gould smacked the first hit of the game, an RBI double before Sojka blasted a two-run homer. Sojka has homered in five straight games and owns six homers over that stretch, doubling his season total to 12. Brockton scored a single run in the fourth but Christian Fedko finished the scoring with an RBI single in the fifth.

Turner posted one of his best performances of the season, allowing just one run in six innings while striking out seven to up his record to 5-1. Nick Paciorek finished out the victory with a scoreless seventh. Five different individuals posted hits for the Boomers in the victory.

The Boomers (37-20) head into the All-Star break riding high. Six individuals are headed to New York to represent the Boomers at the all-star festivities. Sojka, White, Cole Cook and Anthony Calarco will be joined by manager Jamie Bennett and hitting coach Nick Oddo in the Midwest Conference dugout. The team returns to action on Friday, July 18, with a trip to St. Louis to meet the Gateway Grizzlies. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.