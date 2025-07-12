Seventh Inning Sends Boomers Past Brockton

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored four times in the bottom of the seventh, needing only two hits to do so, to surge past the Brockton Rox 10-6 in a back-and-forth contest on Saturday night at Wintrust Field.

Andrew Sojka opened the scoring in the fourth inning by connecting on a solo homer. Sojka will have homered in four consecutive contests when Friday's suspended game comes to a conclusion. Kyle Fitzgerald added an RBI double in the inning as the Boomers jumped ahead. Brockton tied the game in the fifth before Michael Gould connected on a three-run go-ahead homer in the bottom of the inning, his seventh of the season.

Brockton countered again with four in the sixth to lead briefly at 6-5. Gould coaxed a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the inning to tie the game and set the stage for the seventh inning rally. Banks Tolley and Sojka both walked to open the seventh and a balk with runners at the corners plated the go-ahead run. The second mark came in on a wild pitch. Christian Fedko capped the frame by doubling home a pair with two outs.

Cole Cook started and worked six innings, striking out six. Aaron Glickstein earned the win in relief by tossing two frames, striking out three. Dylan Stutsman shut the door on the win. Gould drove home four runs in the win while Alec Craig finished 4-for-4 with a walk, reaching base five times. Fedko and Fitzgerald both added a pair of hits as the Boomers finished with 11.

The Boomers (34-20) will finish Friday's suspended game on Sunday afternoon at 12:55pm before playing a seven-inning game to head into the All-Star break. Sunday is a Bark in the Park presented by Golf Rose Animal Hospital. There will also be pregame catch on the field and postgame autographs. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

Game Date: 07/12/2025 Brockton Rox 6 AT Schaumburg Boomers 10

YTD Brockton AB R H BI AVG Schaumburg AB R H BI AVG White, A CF 5 0 2 0 .296 Craig, A SS 4 2 4 0 .244 Logan, M RF 5 0 0 0 .231 Fedko, C RF 5 1 2 2 .310 Kretzler, T LF 5 1 1 0 .337 Gould, M 2B 4 1 1 4 .324 Rosario, H DH 5 0 1 0 .314 Calarco, A DH 5 0 0 0 .346 Bender, D C 4 2 2 0 .304 Tolley, B LF 3 1 0 0 .326 Giordano, E 3B 4 1 1 0 .287 Sojka, A CF 2 1 1 1 .293 DiSarcina, J SS 4 2 2 2 .257 Spillane, B 3B 2 2 0 0 .255 Ciulla Hall, T 1B 2 0 0 1 .226 Prater, W 3B 0 0 0 0 .271 Marola, N 2B 4 0 1 1 .143 Fitzgerald, K 1B 3 2 2 1 .308 Fiorenza, J C 4 0 1 0 .227 38 6 10 4 32 10 11 8

Brockton 0 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 - 6 10 0 Schaumburg 0 0 0 2 3 1 4 0 x - 10 11 2 2B--Kretzler, T LF (14), DiSarcina, J SS (6), Craig, A SS (2), Fedko, C RF (11), Fitzgerald, K 1B (9). HR--Gould, M 2B (7), Sojka, A CF (9).

RBI--DiSarcina, J SS 2 (22), Ciulla Hall, T 1B (24), Marola, N 2B (1), TOTALS 4 (0), Fedko, C RF 2 (37), Gould, M 2B 4 (32), Sojka, A CF (48), Fitzgerald, K 1B (30), TOTALS 8 (0). HP--Spillane, B 3B (1). SH--Ciulla Hall, T 1B (0). SB--Craig, A SS (9), Sojka, A CF (16), Fitzgerald, K 1B (4). E--Craig, A SS 2 (8).

LOB--Brockton 8, Schaumburg 8.

YTD IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Brockton Melendez, O 4.2 7 5 5 3 0 2 5.23 Bedder, D 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 5.56 Eldred, Z 0.2 2 1 1 2 0 0 3.63 O Donnell, B 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 7.04 Bobo, E (L,0-1) 0.1 0 2 2 2 0 0 6.00 Anibal, T 0.2 2 2 2 1 1 0 4.43 Ramirez, S 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 6.81 8 11 10 10 9 3 2 Schaumburg Cook, C 6.0 8 6 4 1 6 0 4.23 Glickstein, A (W,4-1) 2.0 2 0 0 1 3 0 3.02 Stutsman, D 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4.79 9 10 6 4 2 10 0 WP--Melendez, O (3), Anibal, T 2 (11), Cook, C (15). HB--Melendez, O (1).

SO--White, A, Logan, M 3, Kretzler, T 2, Rosario, H, Bender, D, DiSarcina, J, Ciulla Hall, T, Calarco, A, Tolley, B, Fiorenza, J. BB--Bender, D, Ciulla Hall, T, Craig, A, Gould, M, Tolley, B 2, Sojka, A 3, Spillane, B, Fitzgerald, K. BF--Melendez, O 23 (46), Bedder, D (104), Eldred, Z 6 (101), O Donnell, B (39), Bobo, E 3 (72), Anibal, T 5 (107), Ramirez, S 3 (184), Cook, C 29 (339), Glickstein, A 9 (176), Stutsman, D 3 (107).

P-S--Melendez, O 90-51, Bedder, D 3-2, Eldred, Z 24-9, O Donnell, B 3-3, Bobo, E 15-4, Anibal, T 29-17, Ramirez, S 13-6, Cook, C 104-65, Glickstein, A 34-23, Stutsman, D 16-10.

T--3:07. A--6953

Weather: 83 Partly Clowdy Plate Umpire - Mike O'Leary, Field Umpire #1 - Jimmy Sapp, Field Umpire #2 - Jhonathan Biarreta







