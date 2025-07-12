Mud Monsters Resilient In Win

Pearl, MS - The Mud Monsters (28-26) found their way back into the win column with a 7-4 win on Saturday night. Brian Williams did not get the win, but the Mud Monsters ace pitched well enough to earn one on the night. The bats fought back all night and eventually became too much for a depleted Windy City (19-37) bullpen.

Daryl Ruiz, who is on his way to player of the week honors in the Frontier League brought home the first run of the day with a double to right field. In all five games, Windy City has scored a run or more in the top of the first.

Mississippi answered in the bottom of the third when Brayland Skinner (0-for-3) bunted a ball in front of the plate with two runners on. The throw was made to first by the catcher Kyle Harbison but vacated the plate and aggressive baserunning from Andriel Lantigua (0-for-0, 4 BB) brought home the first run. Windy City's starter Greg Duncan ended up covering the plate and trying to tag Lantigua at home, but in the process injured himself. Duncan tried to push through the pain, but had to be lifted just two batters later, not making it out of the third inning.

The early need of the bullpen came back to hurt Windy City when they had to turn away from their high leverage arms and ask for outs from Jalen Evan and Edgar Rodriguez in key situations.

Karell Paz (2-for-4) had a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth that made it 4-1 Mud Monsters. In the top of the seventh off of Williams and Jeremy Peguero the ThunderBolts would tie the game thanks to an RBI single from none other than Ruiz, a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, and a sacrifice fly.

Immediately Mississippi responded by getting three of their own in the bottom of the seventh. Travis Holt (1-for-4) scored on a bad throw by catcher Zach Beadle trying to catch Paz stealing second. Nilo Rijo (1-for-4) had an infield single but had to leave the game with a lower leg injury to the assistance of his teammates and the team trainer. Roberto Gonzalez (1-for-4) finished the scoring with a single to right field.

Michael Fowler and Sergio Sanchez shut the door over the final three innings. Fowler went two innings giving up a hit and striking out five. Sanchez gave up a hit in the ninth on his way to his 11th save of the season. Tomorrow's starters are yet to be announced. Brandon Mitchell (3-3) who started game one is likely to pitch the series finale for the Mud Monsters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 CDT.







