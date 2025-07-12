Bird Dawgs Stumble in Game Two Loss to Boulders

July 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs at the plate

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs at the plate(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs couldn't overcome a big early deficit and four costly errors Saturday night, falling 11-2 to the New York Boulders

New York jumped in front in the third inning when Ryan McCoy and Alfredo Marte each hit two-run homers to take a 4-0 lead.

The Boulders kept the momentum going in the fourth, scoring four runs capped by a two-run double from Jason Agresti. Kyle Hess hit the first home run of his pro career in the fifth to drive in two more, and Christian Ficca added an RBI double in the sixth to make it 11-0.

The Bird Dawgs evaded the shutout in the ninth, when Yeniel Laboy put two runs on the board, hitting his first home run of the season to cap the scoring at 11-2.

Axel Andueza (2-2) took the loss, allowing eight runs, four earned, on six hits over four innings.

Garrett Cooper (5-1) earned the win with seven scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out six.

The Bird Dawgs, now 24-30, look to bounce back in the rubber match against the Boulders on Sunday, July 13 at 1:30 p.m.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.