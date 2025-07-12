Six-Run Eighth Deflates Titans in Middle Game

July 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder Aaron Casillas

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder Aaron Casillas(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Although holding three separate one-run leads, the Ottawa Titans (25-29) allowed six in the top of the eighth to fall 9-4 to the Québec Capitales (42-14) on Saturday, setting up the rubber game tomorrow afternoon to end the first half.

Opening for the second time this season, left-hander Luke Powell (ND, 0-0) hurled two scoreless innings one time through the order. The lefty did not allow a hit, walked two, hit two, and fanned one to keep the game scoreless.

In the bottom of the second, the Titans loaded the bags with a pair of hits and a walk against Ty Buckner (ND, 5-2) with one away. Tim Holyk's soft grounder looked to be a routine double-play ball - but shortstop Kyle Crowl could not grab the ball cleanly, resulting in an error and scoring the opening run of the night.

Shane Telfer (ND, 3-4) gave the Titans four frames in bulk - seeing the Capitales tie the game in the top of the fifth on a solo homer from Christian Inoa. The Capitales then loaded the bases later in the inning off of two walks and a hit batter, setting up a go-ahead sacrifice fly from Jarrod Belbin to make it 2-1.

Jackie Urbaez put the Titans right back in front with a two-run missile out to right to make it 3-2. Urbaez pulled back into the team lead with his sixth long ball of the campaign.

A leadoff double from Anthony Quirion came across to tie the game in the top of the sixth - as Inoa tagged Telfer for his second run-producing hit of the night, recording an RBI single to centre.

Telfer went four, allowing three runs on five hits, walking three, hitting one, and striking out three, leaving in line for the win.

Nolan McCarthy's double to open the bottom of the sixth inning plated the go-ahead run on a Jake Sanford sacrifice fly, as the Titans pulled back in front 4-3. Sanford has now picked up an RBI in eight of his last ten games.

Zach Cameron (loss, 0-2) pitched his way around a leadoff double in the seventh, striking out the final two of the frame to keep the Titans ahead and six outs away from the series win.

Things turned in the eighth, as the Capitales used three homers to pull ahead for good to even the series. Marc-Antoine Lebreux tied it with a solo shot, Jesmuel Valentin gave the Capitales the lead with a three-run homer, and Kyle Crowl added insurance with a two-run blast. Cameron allowed six over an inning and two-thirds on five hits.

Gilberto Chu (win, 3-1) and Franklin Parra combined for three and a third of scoreless relief for the visitors to secure the win.

Brandon Marklund and Dazon Cole finished the night on the mound for the Titans, combining for an inning and two-thirds of clean relief.

Aaron Casillas recorded a hit in his sixth straight game, extending his on-base streak to 18 in the process by going 2-for-5.

The Ottawa Titans complete the final homestand of the first half with the finale of a three-game series against the Québec Capitales on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. The series finale tomorrow is Dino Day - and kids under 12 can run the bases, presented by Lois N Frima's Ice Cream. The Titans open the second half of the calendar on Friday night with two against the Brockton Rox as part of a four-game set starting at 5:30 p.m. at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Single-Game Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.