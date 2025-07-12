Wild Things Pitching Strong Again, Bats Remain Silent

July 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things dropped their second-straight game in a three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers on Jimmy Buffett Night at EQT Park, falling 2-0. A solo home run from Scout Knotts and a Burle Dixon RBI, along with a strong pitching performance, secured the Crushers' win in the middle game of the series.

The Crushers opened the scoring with two outs in the top of the third inning when Scout Knotts hit a solo home run, his eighth of the season, giving Lake Erie a 1-0 lead.

The Crushers carried their momentum into the top of the fourth inning when Davie Morgan led off with a triple to left field. Burle Dixon singled to center field, driving in Morgan and extending Lake Erie's lead to 2-0. Dixon advanced to second after escaping a rundown, then moved to third on a 6-4 fielder's choice as Dario Gomez advanced to first. A two-out walk to Alfredo Gonzalez loaded the bases and gave the Crushers another scoring chance, but Tommy Caufield made a tough foul territory catch over his left shoulder to end the inning and keep the score 2-0.

The Wild Things threatened in both the third and sixth innings, loading the bases in the third before a double play ended the frame. They nearly scored in the sixth on a deep shot by Carlos Amezquita that was denied by the Crushers' Dixon.

On the mound, the Wild Things used four pitchers total. Cael Chatham tossed a scoreless seventh after replacing starter Dominic Puccetti, who allowed two runs over 5.2 innings. Jacob McCaskey pitched the eighth and Christian Diaz took over in the ninth.

The Crushers turned to Brandyn Sittinger in the eighth after Jack Eisenbarger shut out the Wild Things over seven innings, allowing four hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Michael Brewer came on in the ninth to earn the save.

Washington falls to 30-26 while Lake Erie improves to 28-25.

The Wild Things will look to avoid a series sweep against the Lake Erie Crushers on Sunday evening. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. at EQT Park. It's Superhero Night presented by CHROME FCU, and the first 500 kids through the gates will receive a Wild Things lunch box on a Pathways Kids Eat Free Sunday.







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.