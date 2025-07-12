Boulders Roll Behind Three Two-Run Homers & Stellar Starting Pitching

July 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Kinston, NC -- The New York Boulders bounced back from Friday night's loss and rolled to their first-ever win at historic Grainger Stadium, blowing out the Down East Bird Dawgs, 11-2, on Saturday night.

New York (28-26) jumped on Down East (24-30) starter Axel Andueza (L, 2-2) for a pair of two-run homers in the third inning after SS Austin Dennis reached on a two-out error. RF Ryan McCoy - who extended his on- base streak to 41 consecutive games - swatted his 11th big fly of the season, then C Jason Agresti reached on a smash off Bird Dawgs' 3B Yeniel Laboy, and LF Alfredo Marte went deep to make it 4-0.

The Boulders doubled the lead to 8-0 in the fourth, highlighted by 2B Kyle Hess 's RBI single and a two-run double by Agresti, made it 10-0 on Hess's two-run HR in the fifth - his first round-tripper as a pro - and capped their offensive explosion with back-to-back doubles to start the sixth inning by DH Fritz Genther and 1B Christian Ficca.

RHP Garrett Cooper (W, 5-1 / 7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 6K) gave up just a first inning double and third inning single before RHP Nolan LaMere worked a perfect eighth inning, while RHP Parker Kruglewicz gave up a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to Laboy before retiring the final three Down East hitters.

Also of note:

* The Boulders put up a double-digit run total for the 11th time in 2025

* Every Boulders batter reached base at least once for the 10th time in the last 19 games

* Every Boulders batter scored at least one run for the fourth time this season (also 6/3, 5/31, and 5/17)

The Boulders will reach the Frontier League All-Star Break following tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon's rubber game of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 1:30pm EDT.

