Walters and Reinisch Homer in Middle Game Defeat

July 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (30-24) fell to the Trois-Rivières (21-35) 11-5 on Saturday at Stade Quillorama.

Trois-Rivières got on the board in the first. Mathieu Vallée doubled off Easton Klein. Louis-Phillippe Pelletier homered to give the Aigles a 2-0 lead.

Tri-City responded in the second. David Glancy singled off Jesen Therrien and moved to second on a throwing error from Alan Marrero. Jake Reinisch and Ian Walters walked to load the bases. Cedric Rose collected an RBI groundout. Afterward, JanCarlos Colon and Cam Jones picked up back-to-back RBI singles to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 3-2.

Walters continues to show why he's an All-Star and homered in the fourth to put Tri-City on top, 4-2. It was his ninth roundtripper of the season.

Trois-Rivières countered in the home half of the fourth. Justin Farmer singled and James Smibert lifted a two-run jack to even the game, 4-4.

The Aigles retook the lead in the fifth. Luis Curbelo walked and advanced to third on a double from Chris Burgess. Farmer walked, which placed a runner at every square base. Smibert knocked in a run, reaching on a fielder's choice. Burgess scored on the same play after an error from John McHenry. Victor Sanchez collected an RBI groundout to make it a 7-4 game.

Reinisch homered in the sixth to cut the deficit to 7-5. It was his 10 th long ball of the season.

Pelletier went deep again in the bottom of the sixth to provide Trois-Rivières with a 8-5 advantage.

Dan Brown walked Farmer in the seventh, who proceeded to steal second, went to third on a balk, and scored on a wild pitch. Marrero was hit by a pitch. Sanchez singled and Marrero moved to third. Marrero also came around on a wild pitch and Sanchez advanced to second. Vallée singled Marrero to third, and crossed the plate after an error from Glancy to pull the Aigles ahead, 11-5.

Therrien (2-3) earned the win. He pitched seven frames, giving up five runs on six hits, walking two, and striking out six.

Klein (4-4) received the loss. He tossed six innings, yielding eight runs, six earned on eight hits, walking five, and striking out six.

Tri-City looks to take the rubber game against Trois-Rivières to close out the first half, tomorrow, Sunday, July 13 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 1:05 PM start.

FINAL | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 11 | TRI-CITY 5

W: Jesen Therrien (2-3)

L: Easton Klein (4-4)

Time of Game: 2:59

Attendance: 1,974

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. The All-Star Game is presented by Rensselaer County IDA and will take place at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 16 th. Gates open at "The Joe"at 3:30 PM for Fan Fest. Batting Practice will go from 3:30-5:30 PM. The pregame autograph session (limited capacity) presented by Swan Contracting will take place from 4-5 PM. Afterward, the Home Run Derby will start at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch of the All-Star Game will be at 7:05 PM. Postgame fireworks are presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

