Crushers Shut out Wild Things in Second Straight Game, Win 2-0

July 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (28-25) extended their scoreless innings streak to 18 innings with a 2-0 shutout win over the Washington Wild Things (30-26) on Saturday night.

The scoring started with the eighth homer of the year off the bat of 1B Scout Knotts. He laced a frozen rope just over the left field wall to put Lake Erie up 1-0.

LHP Jack Eisenbarger got the ball coming off winning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week. He was every bit of the All-Star he's been once again. He got into trouble with two in scoring position and nobody out in the 3rd, but he got a groundout ahead of a walk before doing the job himself, starting a 1-2-3 inning ending double play to escape the jam.

The Crushers backed him up immediately with a leadoff triple by 2B Davie Morgan in the 4th. LF Burle Dixon drove him in with an RBI single to extend Lake Erie's lead to 2-0.

Eisenbarger continued to deal, making it through seven scoreless innings for his third straight quality start. He surrendered just three hits and three walks while striking out three Wild Things in his 11th start of 2025.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger continued his scoreless outings streak and strikeout streak with a perfect 8th inning capped off by a strikeout - his 28th in 20 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

In the 9th RHP Michael Brewer put two men on with walks, but he buckled down to strike out DH Wagner Lagrange and induce flyouts from the Washington six and seven hitters to complete the shutout effort and the series victory.

Jack Eisenbarger (5-2) notched his third straight win while Dominic Puccetti (2-4) gave up both runs in a losing effort. Michael Brewer (9) locked in another save. CF Dario Gomez led the Crushers offense going 3-for-5 with two singles and a double.

The Crushers will try for the sweep tomorrow, July 13th at 5:35pm ET from EQT Park. Lake Erie will be back in action at home after the All-Star Break on Friday, July 18th at 7:05pm against the Evansville Otters at Crushers Stadium. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com !

