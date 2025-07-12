Massey Notches Hit 1,000

July 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped an 18-2 loss to Joliet on Saturday night.

The story of the game came in the sixth inning when Craig Massey stepped to the plate, standing at 999 professional hits across his long tenured career. With the bases empty and Florence down by a wide margin, all eyes were glued on Massey. The "Ageless Wonder" delivered for Florence once again, roping a ground ball to short that was hit so hard even the umpire couldn't get out of the way of it. Standing on first with his hands held high, Massey had accomplished hit number 1000 in front of his family, friends, and teammates.

The professional career that started 11 years ago when Massey first took the field for the Santa Fe Fuego in the Pecos League reached a peak in front of the Florence faithful. Massey is the all-time hits leader for the Y'alls, and hit 1000 becomes just another milestone in his amazing and inspirational career.

The entirety of the game was not in the favor of Florence, but the night won't be remembered for the score, but rather the moment that etched Massey's name in professional baseball history.

Michael Barker drew the loss, going just 2.1 innings, allowing seven runs. Another bright spot for Florence came in the seventh inning when the captain, Hank Zeisler, launched his team-high 16th home run of the season, a solo shot into left field.

Florence looks for the series win over Jolliet when the two play the finale tomorrow afternoon on Family Funday, presented by Gold Star, and Bark In the Park, presented by Hoov's Hangout. The Y'alls will send the Southpaw, Evan Webster, to the mound for the final game before the All-Star break. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:07 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.