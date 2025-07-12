Novak's Homer Sets Tone in 'Cats 30th Victory

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (30-23) defeated the Trois-Rivières (20-35) 8-5 on Friday at Stade Quillorama.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the first. Kyle Novak homered off Gavino Rosales to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead. It was his first big fly of the 2025 campaign.

Tri-City tacked on four runs in the second. Julian Boyd and Josh Leslie collected RBI singles. Boyd scored on an RBI fielder's choice from Javeyan Williams and Leslie came around on an error to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 5-0.

Trois-Rivières countered in the third. Stephen Still walked Victor Sanchez. Mahieu Vallée singled and Louis-Phillippe Pelletier followed up with an RBI single. Afterward, Valée and Pelletier executed a double steal before Luis Curbelo's two-run double cut the deficit to 5-3.

Leslie doubled in the seventh and scored on a single from Amani Larry. Two batters later, Novak plated Larry with a base hit to put Tri-City on top, 7-3.

Pelletier walked in Aigles half of the seventh. Brandon Hylton doubled Pelletier to third. Justin Farmer lifted a sac fly against Nate Nabholz to make it a 7-4 contest.

Larry singled in the ninth and went to second after an error on reliever Justin Peaden. Novak flew out and Larry moved to third. Reinisch cashed in with an RBI single to make it an 8-4 affair.

Pelletier greeted Liu Fuenmayor with a single in the bottom of the ninth. Curbelo then grounded out and Pelletier went to second. Farmer singled home Pelletier to cut the deficit to 8-5. Fuenmayor struck out David Vinsky to seal the victory.

Still (7-2) earned the win. He tossed six-plus frames, allowing four runs on eight hits, walking five, and striking out two.

Rosales (1-1) received the loss. He threw 6.2 innings, surrendering seven runs, six earned on nine hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Tri-City continues its weekend series in Canada against Trois-Rivières, tomorrow, Saturday, July 12 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:05 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | TROIS-RIVIÈRES 5

W: Stephen Still (7-2)

L: Gavino Rosales (1-1)

Time of Game: 2:59

