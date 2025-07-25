Micro Wrestling Coming to Crushers Stadium August 14th

Avon, OH - Fans of professional wrestling will experience a big night when the Micro Wrestling Federation - the longestrunning microwrestling promotion in the world - rolls into Crushers Stadium on August 14, 2025. Gates open at 5:30pm, the bell rings at 7pm, and the action runs until 9pm.

Tickets for this all-ages event start at $20 for general admission in the seating bowl, with a limited number of ringside seats available for $46. Tickets are selling fast. Visit microwrestling.com/events/lakeeriecrushers.







