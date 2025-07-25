Micro Wrestling Coming to Crushers Stadium August 14th
July 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Avon, OH - Fans of professional wrestling will experience a big night when the Micro Wrestling Federation - the longestrunning microwrestling promotion in the world - rolls into Crushers Stadium on August 14, 2025. Gates open at 5:30pm, the bell rings at 7pm, and the action runs until 9pm.
Tickets for this all-ages event start at $20 for general admission in the seating bowl, with a limited number of ringside seats available for $46. Tickets are selling fast. Visit microwrestling.com/events/lakeeriecrushers.
Frontier League Stories from July 25, 2025
- Micro Wrestling Coming to Crushers Stadium August 14th - Lake Erie Crushers
- Cape Verdean Day Festival Moves to Campanelli Stadium in Brockton this Sunday - Brockton Rox
- Dawson Set for Return to Schaumburg - Schaumburg Boomers
- Extra Inning Rally Pushes Grizzlies Past Slammers - Joliet Slammers
- Former Kalamazoo, Wild Things Standout Chris Carter HOF Induction Set for Tonight - Washington Wild Things
- NY Boulders Honor 2025 Scholarship Winners - New York Boulders
- Grizzlies Shock Joliet, Sweep Series in Extras - Gateway Grizzlies
- Jackals Strand Five Runners in Final Two Frames; Get Swept by Rox - New Jersey Jackals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake Erie Crushers Stories
- Micro Wrestling Coming to Crushers Stadium August 14th
- Wanna See Me Do It Again? Crushers Crank Five Dingers in 11-8 Win
- Crushers and Achieve Credit Union to Host "Educator Night" at Crushers Stadium
- Four Homers Not Enough to Beat Y'alls in Morning Barnburner
- Crooked Numbers Power Crushers to 8-4 Win in Florence