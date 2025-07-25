Gateway Hands Thunderbolts Loss in Series Opener

July 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies' bats dominated the opener of the series as the Thunderbolts fell 6-1 at Ozinga Field on Friday night.

The Thunderbolts (21-43) gave up a rare early lead to their opponents. Starting pitcher Buddie Pindel allowed the first two hitters of the second inning on base, and Dale Thomas and Edwin Mateo brought them home with a groundout and sacrifice fly, respectively.

The Grizzlies (41-21) added another run in the fourth after Jose Alvarez hit a single to bring Cole Brannen home.

The Thunderbolts were kept to just one hit by the Grizzlies' pitcher Gage Vailes until the fifth inning, when Phelts beat out Vailes to first base on an infield single. James Dunlap ripped an RBI double into right field to bring Phelts home.

In the sixth inning, a bobble in the outfield allowed Dale Thomas to score and extend the Grizzlies' lead to 4-1.

In the top of the seventh, Michael Sandle threw out his second runner of the day who was looking for an extra base. But the Grizzlies slowed the Bolts' momentum as they added another run from an RBI double from Victor Castillo.

The Bolts threatened more runs in the bottom of the seventh by loading the bases on walks, but Sandle struck out to strand the runners.

Windy City could not seem to put up a fight against Grizzlies' pitcher Matt Hickey, who struck out six straight batters starting in the seventh inning.

Pindel (4-6) pitched six and two-thirds innings, taking the loss. The winning pitcher, Gage Vailes (4-1), allowed only three hits.

The Thunderbolts look to even up the series against the Grizzlies Saturday night. First pitch for Jimmy Buffet Night will be thrown at 6:05 CDT. Live pregame entertainment from Eric Brown and the Boat Drinkers will begin at 4:15, and the first 500 fans will receive a Hawaiian lei. The broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







