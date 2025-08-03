Bolts Beat Grizzlies in Sudden Death

August 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







SAUGET, IL - Daryl Ruiz hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning and the ThunderBolts held the Gateway Grizzlies scoreless in two extra innings to capture a 3-3 sudden death victory at Arsenal BG Ballpark Sunday night.

The Bolts (27-45) got off to a strong offensive start as Ruiz hit his first home run of the game in the second inning, making it 1-0. Christian Kuzemka went deep for the second straight day with a solo shot in the fourth inning to double that lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Grizzlies (43-28) tied the score, getting two runs on just one hit. DJ Stewart tripled and came home on a balk. Dale Thomas followed with a walk. He eventually came around on an error.

Gateway took their first lead when Gabe Holt singled in the seventh. He scored on a Victor Castillo groundout.

The Grizzlies held that one-run lead into the ninth, when Ruiz came through with his second homer of the night, sending the game into extra innings.

The ThunderBolts had two chances to take the lead in the top of the tenth but Gateway threw two separate runners out at the plate. In the bottom of the inning, the Grizzlies loaded the bases but Trevin Reynolds got out of the jam with a double play.

Gateway elected to hit in the sudden death inning and put the winning run in scoring position with a bunt. But Reynolds got Holt to line into a double play, ending the game.

Reynolds (5-3) tossed three shutout innings to earn the win.

After winning two of three from Gateway, the ThunderBolts continue their road trip in Washington on Tuesday. Dante Maietta (2-2, 6.21) starts game one against the Wild Things at EQT Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







